‘The Sagas of Noggin the Nog’ comes to Great Carlton

A five-star production of ‘The Sagas of Noggin the Nog’ is coming to Great Carlton Village Hall tomorrow (Saturday) - and you can buy your tickets today!

The performance, by Third Party Productions, will take place at 3pm on Saturday (April 21) at the village hall in Main Road, Great Carlton.

Doors will be open from 2.30pm.

Tickets cost just £10 per adult, £8 for members, and £5 for children over the age of five.

The show will feature four of the least gruff Vikings you’ll ever meet bringing to life two gentle tales of Noggin The Nog in this ‘delightful and funny’ theatre show. Beautifully accompanied by an old pedal harmonium and fantastic puppets, the show will guarantee an afternoon of music, animation and adventure.

• Call Peter and Jane Conner on 01507 450202 to purchase tickets.