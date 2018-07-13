The Secret Garden of Louth opens again

The Secret Garden of Louth is set to open for the first time this year on Sunday (July 15).

It will be open from 11am until 4pm and raises money for charity every year.

Plus it will also be open on the same times on Sunday July 29, followed by every Sunday in August. Refreshments and plants will be on sale.

Entrance is just £2.50 per person and accompanied children are free. No dogs are allowed, however some leave their friendly dogs at the entrance, where a bowl of water is left for them. For more info, see The Secret Garden of Louth page on Facebook.