The top six questions people are asking Google about Brexit

We've taken a look at the top six topics people have been Googling in relation to Brexit.

Here's the answers to your questions:

What is the new Brexit Party, which has been supported by Nigel Farage?

What is the new Brexit Party and how do I join?

The Brexit Party was launched with the support of ex-UKIP leader Nigel Farage in January and recognised as an official party at the beginning of February 2019. It is a pro-Brexit party. Farage has said he will stand as an MEP under the party if the UK does not leave the EU or if Article 50 is extended. An official website is coming soon, and you should be able to sign up then, but in the meantime you can search for Brexit Party UK on Facebook.

Will my passport be valid after Brexit?

There's no need to do anything until your current passport is ready for renewal. British passports will change after we leave the EU, with blue and gold passports making a return from October 2019, but you'll still be able to travel on your old burgundy passport until it runs out. If there's a no deal Brexit, you'll need to have at least six months left on your passport to travel to an EU country. If you renewed your passport before it expired, then any extra months won't count either - your passport should not be any older than nine years and six months when you travel.

What is ERG?

This stands for the European Research Group, which is a group of pro-Brexit Conservative MPs chaired by Jacob-Res Mogg. It is lobbying on issues surrounding Brexit. The group was in the news as it is expected to rebel against today's House of Commons motion which asks MPs to reiterate its support for renegotiating the controversial Irish backstop.

Will EHIC still be valid?

At the minute, if we fall sick or get injured while visiting the EU, then we can access the same free or discounted medical care that is available to residents of that country. The European Health Insurance Card (EHIC) proves your eligibility. Regardless of the deal reached, the government will need to renegotiate the reciprocal healthcare arrangements. At the minute, a bill called Healthcare (International Arrangements) Bill is being passed through Parliament to help reach such an arrangement. It is important as the scheme provides healthcare for an estimated 190,000 UK expats living in the EU as well as 50 million UK residents who travel abroad to EEA countries each year Until a new initiative is in place, you should check what the agreement is with the country you're visiting as EHIC may not be valid. Make sure you have travel insurance too (you really should have this anyway).



Will I need a visa for my holiday?

Not for short-term stays for holidays or business purposes. This is providing the UK offers the same deal for EU citizens who want to visit us. We will, however, have to to pay a fee to visit Europe after Brexit. From 2021, you'll need to fill in a ETIAS application form so other countries can check you're not a security threat. This is similar to the US ESTA scheme. ETIAS is not a result of Brexit, it was being brought in anyway, but we wouldn't have had to pay as a member of the EU.

What is the date of Brexit?

The UK is scheduled to leave the EU on March 29, 2019. This is providing article 50 isn't extended in the meantime.

If you have any more questions, then email gemma.jimmison@jpimedia.co.uk