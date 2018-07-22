The voice of rock comes to Louth

The Graham Bonnet Band is coming back to Lincolnshire to play his only local date this year - and it’s in Louth.

Graham, who was born in Skegness, brings his band to Louth Town Hall on Saturday August, 11, prior to jetting off to Japan.

He is the voice on many hits including ‘Night Moves’, ‘Since you’ve been gone’ and ‘All night long’.

Graham is also renown throughout the world and is said to be one of the most powerful vocalists in rock.

Andy Howlett of Louth Town Hall, which is promoting the concert as part of its KTH Live! 2018 programme, said: “It is a delight that we can bring Graham, a million selling artist, back to his birth roots in East Lindsey.

“Graham tours the world regularly, playing huge festivals and gigs with Michael Shenker and his own band.

“It’s a bit of a coup to get him to Louth just before he jets to Japan.”

Mr Howlett is convinced it will be a gig to remember. He added: “One superstar and two bands that look like they will make it big – it’s going to be a great night of rock.”

Tickets start from just £15 and are available from the Louth Town Hall website via: www.louthtownhall.co.uk, the Town Hall itself, (Monday – Friday and Off the Beaten Tracks in Aswell Street, Louth.