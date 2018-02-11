Theddlethorpe Academy join pupils in Cleethorpes for performance of Robin Hood

Pupils from Theddlethorpe Academy joined Reynolds Academy in Cleethorpes for a production of Robin Hood by Image Musical Theatre.

Some of the pupils, who are all members of Tollbar Multi Academy Trust, took part in the performance at Reynolds Academy, while others watched from the audience.

The actors, David Herzog, Emma Boyd, and Will Meyer (who played Robin Hood), said the pupils really enjoyed joining in with the production.

David Herzog said: “The pupils were really enthusiastic and great singers.”