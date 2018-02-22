Theddlethorpe Academy looking to expand its nursery

Theddlethorpe Academy is applying to expand its Early Years provision by admitting three-year-olds to a purpose built nursery from September 2018.

The academy currently caters for children between the ages of 4 and 11 years and hopes to expand this to three-year-olds following the completion of a new double-classroom nursery block, which is now well underway and which will cater for 30 children.

Principal Mandy White, said: “Since Theddlethorpe Academy became a member of Tollbar Multi Academy Trust, we have proved consistently that we can give our children a high-quality education.

“Our significantly improved Key Stage 2 results speak for themselves.

“We are now ambitious to give children the best possible start to school. To do this, we hope to extend our excellent Early Years provision to include a nursery class.”

The new nursery will free up the hall within the academy for main school use and will have a separate entrance and parking for parents to drop off and pick up their children.

It will be led from the outset by experienced staff, and overseen by Mandy White, Theddlethorpe Academy Principal, who has an established record of success at primary level.

As part of the consultation process for the nursery application, Theddlethorpe Academy will hold a drop-in afternoon on Monday, February 26 between 2pm and 4pm. All are welcome.

Any comments about the nursery application can also be made by email at enquiries@tollbarmat.org

The consultation process will end on Thursday, March 8 2018.