Theddlethorpe Academy pupils dress to impress for World Book Day

World Book Day is the chance for pupils to let their favourite literary character leap off the page and come to life - and pupils at Theddlethorpe Primary Academy did just that.

It’s also an opportunity to celebrate the joy of reading and pupils at the academy demonstrated their love of fictional characters and dressed up in a stunning array of costumes.

Staff and pupils dressed up as their favourite characters, from super heroes to Alice in Wonderland, to celebrate this annual event, which encourages children to read more frequently.

Like most of the schools in the area, World Book Day had to be put on hold and ended up being celebrated a week later than usual after the bad weather and snow ended up closing down the academy - giving the youngsters a couple of welcome snow days.

Mandy White, principal of Theddlethorpe Academy, said: “It was a fabulous day, with everyone throwing themselves wholeheartedly into the event.

“It gave all of the children a chance to show how much they love to read and the stories that inspire them the most.”

Ms White added that it also gave the older children the opportunity to read to the younger ones.”

