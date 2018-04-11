Theddlethorpe Academy pupils dress up as people they want to become

Theddlethorpe Academy FS2 and Key Stage 1 pupils recently dressed up as people they would like to become after studying a project entitled ‘People Who Help Us.’

FS2 Teacher Emily Marrows said: “This was the end of the topic and an opportunity to talk about what the children would like to be. There was a really good mix of careers, including a police officer, firemen,

lifeguard, vet, farmer, artist, mechanic, dancers and footballers.”

Pictured are pupils: Alfie Black, Aston Winters, Sam Walker, Riley Dennis, Elliott Hyatt, Alex Bayston and Rebecca Lanham.