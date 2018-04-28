Theddlethorpe Academy pupils get to grips with ancient Egypt

Children at Theddlethorpe Academy completed a project on ancient Egypt by making replica headdresses, a sarcophagus and canopic jars.

During the project they visited The Collection Museum where they learned how to prepare a person for mummification and dug for artefacts in their role as archaeologists.

The Year 3 and 4 pupils enjoyed making their replicas out of tissue paper,cardboard and bandages.

Year 3 pupil Sophie Rigley, aged 7, said: “I enjoyed learning about mummification and about Egyptian Gods.”