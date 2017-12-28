Theddlethorpe Academy pupils impress with nativity plays

Students from Theddlethorpe Academy have been getting into the Christmas spirit after they recently performed two festive shows for a packed room of families and friends.

Pupils from Years 1 and 2 performed their interpretation of the traditional nativity, entitled ‘Christmas Surprise,’ which was narrated by a donkey using rhyme throughout.

The Theddlethorpe Academy KS2 cast of Nativity Nightmares.

This was followed by Years 3, 4, 5 and 6 who all worked together to produce a humorous look at Christmas festivities, entitled ‘Nativity Nightmares.’

The play was a representation of what the planning of a Christmas Nativity is really like at school, where tired and harassed teachers are trying to pull together the end of term nativity.

It involved children taking on the roles of teachers, as well as traditional nativity characters.

A few disasters strike, but in the tradition of show-business, everything is ‘alright on the night’.

Students Lewis Fyfe, (Year 4) Sophie Rigley (Year 3), Kacie Spencer (Year 5), Vinnie Addison (Year 6), Rachael Alan (Year 6), Katy Alan (Year 3) and Sasha Hancock (Year 3).

Mandy White, Principal of Theddlethorpe Academy, said: “The children performed beautifully and really enjoyed themselves.

“The shows were each a lovely celebration of Christmas and the audiences really appreciated them.”