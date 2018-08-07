Theddlethorpe Academy Pupils see rise in maths SATs results

Theddlethorpe Primary Academy ended their final term before summer on a high after receiving a higher than expected result in pupils’ Year 6 SATs in mathematics.

Progress made by the pupils since the Academy joined Tollbar Multi Academy Trust two years ago was set out for parents at Theddlethorpe Academy’s Year 6 Awards Day held recently.

Overall, 92 per cent of the cohort achieved the national standard in maths in 2018, an increase of 14 per cent on last year.

Further pleasing achievements were made in writing, which also continued to rise, with 67 per cent of pupils achieving the national standard, an 11 per cent increase on last year.

Good progress is also being seen in reading, spelling and grammar.

Mandy White, Theddlethorpe Academy principal, said: “Our results this year have been tremendous.

“However, what matters the most to us is not whether the children have met what the Government deems to be the expected standard, but that every child has done as well as they possibly could have done.

“Each and every child has worked incredibly hard and deserves every success with their studies in the future.“

Four trophies were awarded to Year 6 pupils for achievement and progress in the recent SATs tests and overall contribution to the Academy.

All Year 6 pupils also received a gift from Tollbar Multi Academy Trust.

Ms White added: “Even if pupils didn’t receive an individual award at the presentation, I believe they have all achieved and made progress and should all be recognised and commended for that.

“A recurring theme in our weekly assemblies is pride, and I can honestly say that everyone associated with Theddlethorpe Academy is extremely proud of our Year 6 pupils.”

The Year 6 Award winners were: Best Progress in Reading award went to Vinnie Addison; The Best Progress in Writing was presented to McKenzie Henderson; Best Progress in Mathematics was won by Rachael Alan and the Overall Contribution To The Academy award went to Katie Rigley.