Theft of £170 shaver in Louth

Police are appealing for the public’ help in identifying a man in connection with the theft of a electrical shaver worth £170.

Last Wednesday (July 18), at 12.30pm, a Philips wet and dry electrical shaver worth £170 was stolen from the Boots store on Mercer Row, Louth.

Do you recognise this man?

It is believed a man concealed the shaver in his jacket before leaving the store.

The man is described as white, in his 30s, 6ft, with a shaved head and beard.

If you know anything about this incident, or know who the man in the picture is, contact the police in one of the following ways:

• Email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk - remembering to put the reference (270 of July 18) in the subject box;

• Call 101 quoting reference number 270 of July 18;

• Call the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org.