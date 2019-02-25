Theft of baby milk from Co-op in Louth

Police are appealing for help to identify a man (pictured) in relation to a theft from the Co-op in Newmarket, Louth, earlier this month.

A man entered the store on February 13 and placed a quantity of baby milk into a yellow bag. He then left the store without paying.

Police believe the man in the image may be able to help us with our enquiries.

If you know who he is, or if you have any information in relation to this incident, contact Lincolnshire Police in one of the following ways:

• Via 101, quoting incident 231 of February 13.

• Via force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk quoting incident 231 of February 13 in the subject line.

Another quantity of baby milk was also stolen from a Co-op store in Market Rasen on the same day.