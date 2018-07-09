Theft of car in Mablethorpe

A Vauxhall Vectra was stolen from Lord Brothers in Victoria Road, Mablethorpe on June 29 and Lincolnshire Police are appealing for information.

Can you help the police in identifying this man, who they believe may be able to help them with their enquiries.

The man is described as around 20-25 years old, wearing a black jacket, shorts and trainers.

Police are appealing to anyone who knows the man in the photograph to get in touch.

You can either email: force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk and quote incident number 344 of June 29) in the subject box or call 101 quoting the incident number.

Alternatively you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on: 0800 555 111, or report it online at: crimestoppers-uk.org.