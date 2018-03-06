Theft of shampoo in Mablethorpe

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for help in identifying this woman pictured, as they believe she can help police in their efforts to solve a theft investigation.

On February 21, three women entered the Boots store in the High Street in Mablethorpe.

One of the women has taken a quantity of shampoo from the display and left the shop at around 5.05pm.

All three women were described as wearing long black skirts and had dark black hair.

If you know who the woman in the picture is, please call 101 quoting incident 332 of February 21.