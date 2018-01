Police are investigating the theft of shaving products from the Boots store in Mercer Row, Louth, at around 4.15pm on Tuesday (January 2).

The police have issued CCTV images of two men who may be able to assist the enquiry.

CCTV image (2).

Anyone who knows the identity of the men in the images are asked to contact PC Rachel Dobson on 101, quoting incident number 108 of January 3.