Thieves steal disability equipment from Trusthorpe woman

Heartless thieves stole disability equipment - belonging to a Trusthorpe woman - from a vehicle parked outside her home earlier this week.

The thieves broke in to a Peugeot Expert in Parkinson’s Way, Trusthorpe, overnight on Sunday or the early hours of Monday (April 8-9).

They stole a Stannah Breeze rollator (walking frame), walking sticks and Sat-Nav from inside the vehicle.

Even a pair of binoculars and a packet of Mint Imperials are reported to have been stolen.

If you witnessed anything, or have any information, call Lincolnshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 103 of April 9.