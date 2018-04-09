Third youth arrested after ‘double stabbing’ in Louth

Lincolnshire Police have today (Monday) provided further details following a serious incident in Eastgate in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Today, as spokesman said: “Officers have confirmed that a knife was used to cause injury to the two 19-year-old men.

“The 16 year old (from Louth) was charged with causing grievous bodily harm and was remanded at court this morning (Monday).

“The 18 year old from Grimsby was released under investigation.

“A further man (aged 17 from Louth) was arrested today”.

The spokesman added: “The incident took place outside and not within (Samuel’s) night club.”

As reported previously, the two injured men were taken to Hull Royal Infirmary for treatment. Their injuries are not believed to be life threatening or life changing.