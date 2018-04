The third youth to be arrested in the Louth ‘double stabbing’ investigation has been released under investigation.

Lincolnshire Police confirmed the latest development this morning (Tuesday).

As previously reported, a 16-year-old Louth boy has been charged with grievous bodily harm and was remanded in court yesterday (Monday).

An 18-year-old man from Grimsby has also been arrested and released under investigation.

Visit www.louthleader.co.uk for background and further updates on this story.