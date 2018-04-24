Thousands attend historic horseracing event in Revesby

A combination of glorious sunshine and exciting racing proved to be a winning combination for the organisers of Revesby Races last Saturday.

Held in the stunning Revesby Park, the event was staged by the South Wold Point-to-Point Committee.

Horses jump over a fence during the second race of the day. Picture: Sarah Washbourn.

It attracted large crowds with the actual racing just one of the many attractions alongside about 40 food, craft and clothing stands.

Saturday’s success was certainly deserved as the event was postponed earlier this year because of a waterlogged car park.

There were no such problems ‘second time around’ with crowds enjoying the best weather of the year to date.

As far as the racing action was concerned, the meeting was a triumph for jockey Jack Andrews who recorded a double.

A rider in the South Wold Hunt was joined by his four-legged friends on Saturday. Picture: Sarah Washbourn.

The Lincolnshire trained horse Panama Canal loved the ‘good’ going to win the feature race of the day, the D & M Barthorpe Mixed Open.

The racing attracted entries from far and wide, with one winner travelling two-and-a-half hours from Stratford.

Organisers said: “Despite small fields, we had really good racing.

“The weather was perfect and everything in the most beautiful of settings.

“Thank you to all the volunteers who made it possible.

“See you next year.”

• See our newspapers across Lincolnshire next week for more photos.