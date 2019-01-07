Three men arrested after Christmas presents stolen in North Thoresby

Three men have been arrested after cash, jewellery, and Christmas presents were stolen from a home in North Thoresby just before Christmas.

Three men, aged 35, 30 and 24, from the Nottinghamshire and South Yorkshire areas, were arrested on Thursday in connection with the burglary which was reported on December 20.

The three men have been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Neighbourhood Policing Inspector Sarah Constantine said: “Enquiries are ongoing and we would continue to encourage members of the public to remain vigilant, report any suspicious activity to police, and keep an eye out for your neighbours. “Thank you for your continued support and information”.

If you have any further information about this incident, call 101 and quote incident number 239 of December 20.