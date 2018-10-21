Three top award nominations for fashion retailer

A local fashion retailer has been revealed as a finalist in three categories ahead of a prestigious national awards ceremony later this year.

Tilletts Clothing, which has an outlet in Louth’s New Market Hall, is an all-female led company which will be aiming high at the National Business Women’s Awards - which will be held at Wembley Stadium on Friday December 7.

The business, which also has a branch in Cleethorpes, fought off tough competition to reach the finals in the ‘Small Business Woman of The Year’, category, the ‘Influential Business Woman Of The Year’ category, and the ‘Service Excellence’ category.

The national awards are comprised of fourteen categories of which successful businesses can enter a maximum of three. These entries are then shortlisted and finally judged by four members of the national panel.

Directors Melanie, Grace and Nancy will be in attendance for the ceremony, alongside their business coach and mentor, John McHale.

Melanie Tillett, 51, said: “I can’t believe it, it’s just amazing! To be named as a finalist is fantastic but to have been selected for all three is simply incredible.”

Newlywed, Grace Tillett Austwick, 26, added “We are over the moon! To be shortlisted is an honour in itself but the icing on the cake is being invited to Wembley for the grand celebrations.”

In addition to Tilletts two retail stores, they also have an e-commerce operation run from two warehouses, and an office in Humberston.

The latest news comes just days after Tilletts presented a £1,160 cheque to Women’s Aid, which had been raised over the previous month as a result of generous donations from the local community and Tilletts customers, far and wide.