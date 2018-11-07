Thrill-seekers encounter gruesome goings-on at Louth’s Haunted House

Huge crowds gathered at the ‘Haunted House’ in Victoria Road on Halloween evening (October 31) to experience the sinister thrills within...

Between 500 and 600 people turned up to enjoy the popular annual event, which has now been running for nine years.

Paul Simpson opens his home every year, where he and his team of helpers decorate the building to create an eerie atmosphere - and then take on creepy character roles to scare the daylights out of the guests!

Paul’s daughter, Totty, said: “This year it was a quarantine theme with an infected Professor Karswell, quarantine officers in biohazard suits, Doctor Blake, zombies wandering the garden with quarantine alarms and sirens ringing out, and a chainsaw surprise to finish!

“Thanks to everyone who came through this year and to everyone who donated, the ECHO Street Kitchen for the soup and drinks, all the people who volunteered to help scare and set up the house - and most of all my dad who makes this all possible every year.”

Thanks to donations on the night, £264.92 was raised for ECHO (East Coast Homeless Outreach), which offers support to those in need.