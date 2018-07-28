Throw away items will benefit terminal illness support charity

In today’s economic times, everything has a value.

Now Marie Curie Lincolnshire is asking the general public to donate unwanted items currently gathering dust or shoved in a drawer so they can be recycled and turned into money to help local terminally ill patients within their homes.

Lauren Alexander, community fundraiser for Lincolnshire, said: “This local clear-out will significantly help the environment by recycling, but will also help Marie Curie, who can turn each item into crucial funds.”

Items which can be recycled or resold by experts include broken jewellery and watches, ink cartridges, bank notes and coins (new and old), mobile phones, cameras, gadgets and even used stamps.

Lauren continued: “To give an example; a recently donated bag containing many stamps, a laptop, three phones and some broken jewellery was recycled for the value of £120!

“This amount of money will fund an additional six hours of nursing.”

Last year, the Marie Curie Nursing Service in Lincolnshire cared for more than 2,500 patients during the night, providing expert care and support to people living with any terminal illness, and their loved ones, helping them make the most of the precious time they have together.

To get involved with this simple fundraising idea, contact Lauren Alexander on 07525 801531 or email her at lauren.alexander@mariecurie.org.uk .

Lauren will arrange for a recycle sack to be sent to your home or workplace.

Collection can also be arranged for any items you might already have lying around.