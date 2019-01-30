Toilets vandalised at Louth Bus Station

East Lindsey District Council has been forced to close the baby changing toilet at Louth Bus Station this morning (Wednesday) due to ‘mindless vandalism’.

“Mindless vandalism has caused damage to the door lock and the hand dryer which has exposed the wires.

“We will repair this as soon as possible and let you know when its open again.”

If you have any information about the vandalism, contact Lincolnshire Police on 101.