After becoming a big success across the UK - A special performance of ‘Just Like That! The Tommy Cooper Show’ is coming to Fulstow Saturday, July 28.

The show is produced by Hambledon Productions, with the kind permission of The Tommy Cooper Estate and his daughter, Vicky Cooper.

John Hewer, who plays the man in the fez, said: “People can expect an evening of solid family entertainment - music, magic and, of course, plenty of Tommy’s signature buffoonery.

“For hardcore Cooper fans the show is a must as we delve into his vast catalogue of material and come up with some hidden gems as well.”

The show at Fulstow Village Hall will kick off from 7.30pm.

Tickets are £8 in advance or £10 on door, and you can pick them up by calling: 01472 870935 or online via: www.hambledonproductions.com. It is suitable for people aged 8 and over.