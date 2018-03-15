Top pianist set for show in Louth

Romanian-British pianist Florian Mitrea is coming to Louth to perform this Thursday, March 15.

The show will be held at The Salvation Army Hall in Church Street, Louth from 7.30pm.

Mr Mitrea was a recent prize-winner at the 2017 Scottish International Piano competition.

This has followed him achieving a variety of other international prizes during the last three years.

He graduated from the Royal Academy of Music where he currently coaches chamber ensembles, and is continuing his studies at the Accademia Pianistica in Imola.

He has performed in the UK and abroad, both solo and with orchestras.

Mr Mitrea is also a highly–experienced chamber musician.

His very first solo CD was released in the autumn of 2017.

Florian is playing well known major pieces by Debussy and Liszt.

Tickets will be available at on the door on the night.

Don’t miss out on this one-off special performance.

Organisers will be hosting other artists at the hall throughout the year and we will be promoting them as they come up.