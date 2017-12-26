‘Totally Tina’ show is coming to Lincoln

The UK’s official Tina Turner tribute act is set to perform at New Theatre Royal in Lincoln on Saturday, January 13, 2018.

Now seven years in the making, the longest running tribute to the Queen of Rock and Roll is in demand.

Liverpool-born Justine Riddoch and her band are playing live in Lincoln for one night only.

Lead vocalist, Justine said: “The support of our many fans across the country is humbling, they’re truly amazing and incredibly loyal.

“Every year, we make ourselves a promise to pull out all the stops, so that the show is the very best it can be and the audience goes home buzzing.”

Totally Tina will be on the stage from 7.30pm.

For tickets, please call the box office on: 01522 519999, or visit: http://www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk/shop/live-music/totally-tina.