Tots makes a splash in Marschapel and raise £1,000

Youngsters from Turtle Tots North Lincs who enjoy swimming sessions at Ivy House in Marshchapel have helped to raise £1,000 for Global’s Splash Some Noise project.

The project was set up to support brilliant small projects across the UK, which help youngsters and their families living with illness, disability or lack of opportunity.

Nikolle Herrington, who runs the swim sessions at Ivy House, said she was really pleased with the final total and wished to thank all of her lovely customers for their help and support to make this final total possible.