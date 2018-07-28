Touching film is set to be shown in Louth

A Fantastic Woman, a tense and touching Chilean film with a super-heated Latin-American atmosphere, is to be screened by Louth Film Club on Monday, July 30.

The film is a finely-honed study of an isolated woman – with a twist, while the leading part, (played by the 28-year-old trans actor Daniela Vega), has an appealing humanity.

This film was the winner of many international accolades, it won the 2018 Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film.

A Fantastic Woman, (Chile/Germany/Spain/USA, subtitled, and is certified for people aged 15 or over).

It starts at 7.30 pm at the Playhouse Cinema in Cannon Street, Louth.

Tickets are £5 for LFC members and standard cinema prices apply for non-members and concessions.

See full details on all LFC films in the current season at: www.louthfilmclub.com .