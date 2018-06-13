Tourism boost for Lincolnshire Wolds Railway

A local heritage steam railway has received a boost in its ratings as a visitor attraction following a recent inspection by one of Visit England’s Quality Assessors.

The Lincolnshire Wolds Railway, which has recently started work on an extension of its line at Ludborough, achieved an overall score of 74 per cent, which is an increase of five per cent on the last assessment back in 2016.

The inspection covered all aspects of the facilities including catering and retail outlets, visitor information and signage, customer care, and the appearance and friendliness of the staff.

Lincolnshire Wolds Railway managing director, Frank Street, said: “This achievement has only been possible due to the hard work and dedication of our volunteer workforce and is a wonderful result for all their efforts.”

Visit www.lincolnshirewoldsrailway.co.uk for more information.