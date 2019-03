Louth Town Council has resolved to take action after Louth Academy scrapped plans to open Sixth Form facilities later this year.

Last week, councillors resolved to contact Victoria Atkins MP, Lincolnshire County Council,Lincolnshire Enterprise Partnership, and Louth Academy (run by the Tollbar Multi-Academy Trust) to ask for a meeting to discuss a way forward.

The town council will also contact Mablethorpe Town Council to discuss whether there is anything they can do together.