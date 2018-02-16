Town councillors praise Louth Academy transformation

Town councillors have praised the transformation process at Louth Academy after recently visiting the south campus.

Town councillors Francis Treanor - who was a governor at the former Monk’s Dyke School for 24 years - and Coun Darren Hobson were invited by Tollbar Multi Academy Trust Chief Executive, David Hampson.

Coun Treanor said: “The work that has been done so far is very impressive.

“There has been a rapid progression and I’m looking forward to seeing how it moves forward.”

Coun Treanor went on to describe the transformation as ‘ quite remarkable’.

The Academy started last September and has seen a raft of improvements and changes with more on the way.

From September this year, the north and south campuses will merge.

The south campus will become the upper school, providing teaching for students in Years 9-13.

The north campus will undergo refurbishment and will become the lower school for students in Years 7 and 8.

The Academy was formed after the merger of Monk’s Dyke and Cordeaux Academy.

Speaking after the visit, Coun Hobson described the merger as a ‘huge, historic and controversial occasion’ but stressed the community needed to give Tollbar a chance.

He said: “I have been hugely impressed with the work that has gone on in such a short space of time.”

Other changes planned for this summer will see the former Media Centre on the south campus site transformed into a new self-contained Sixth Form Centre, offering Academic A Levels.

•The first Sixth Form open evening is on Wednesday, February 21 from 6-7pm when information will be available for anyone interested.