‘Cutting edge’ resurface for St Bernard’s Avenue

New longer-lasting materials will be used to replace worn out sections of St Bernards Avenue, Louth, this month.

Lincolnshire County Council will be trialling a range of modified road-building materials during the £200,000 project, which is due to begin next Monday (July 22) and is expected to be completed on Friday August 2.

Residents from the St Bernard's Avenue area supported the petition for road repairs.

A Highways spokesman at the county council said: “The cutting-edge materials should be significantly longer-lasting than the existing surfacing over the concrete carriageway, meaning potholes are less likely to form.

“If the trial is successful, this process could be used to replace the surfacing on other concrete roads across the county as they come to the end of their lives.

“Because of the nature of the works, the road will need to be closed while the improvements are carried out, with traffic diverted via Eastgate, Church Street, Newmarket, Stewton Lane, Wood Lane and vice versa.

Councillor Richard Davies, the executive member for Highways, added: “Over the last few years we’ve successfully experimented with a range of new-and-improved road-building techniques, helping us do more with less.

“Of course, this new surfacing won’t last forever, but we predict it will be much more resilient that the existing surfacing on concrete roads, meaning less maintenance is required in future.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused by the works. We ask that motorists be patient, and would encourage people to use alternative routes where possible.”

District councillor Ros Jackson was a key player in campaigning for the ‘dangerous’ and ‘damaging’ potholes in St Bernard’s Avenue to be repaired.

This week, Coun Jackson said: “Because St Bernard’s Avenue is built on concrete bays, a standard road surface would also be a huge improvement.

“Residents have waited a long time for a new road surface here.

“Since this is a trial, I hope that this will be a success, but I am cautious about it because we don’t know how the materials will perform in the long run.

“St Bernard’s Avenue is a busy road, and is set to get busier as Louth grows and expands eastwards.

“If this trial is unsuccessful and the road doesn’t handle wear and tear as well as hoped, the county council must prioritise it for repairs.

“It’s a vital road for all of Louth.”

Coun Jackson added: “Park Avenue, Abbey Road, and Broadley Crescent were also built with the same concrete bay structure at St Bernard’s Avenue, and those roads are also at the end of their lives and in need of rebuilding.”