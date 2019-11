The highways team is closing the A46 between Laceby roundabout and Market Rasen due to flooding along the route.

Please avoid the road and use the A18-A16-A157 or the A18-M180-A15 as an alternative route.

The A631 is also being closed from Caenby Corner to Market Rasen because of flooding at Bishopbridge. Traffic is being diverted via the A15 (south to Lincoln) then the A46 up to Market Rasen, but of course he A46 is closed north of Market Rasen as shown above.