Roadworks on the A153 between Louth and Horncastle

Two sections of road on the A153 between Louth and Horncastle will be surface dressed this week, in a bid to make them safer and extend their lives.

The ‘Scamblesby bypass’ and Horncastle Road, Cadwell, will both be surface dressed from today (Monday July 1). Each section is expected to take 1-2 days to complete.

The exact timings for each location will depend upon weather conditions.

A Highways Department spokesman said: “To ensure the safety of the workforce, the works will be carried out under a convoy system.

“This means delays are likely and people are advised to use alternative routes where possible. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

Following the roadworks, a 20mph speed limit will be in place for seven days.

Visit www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/roadworks for the latest roadworks across the county.