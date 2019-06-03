Surface dressing update for Ludborough

The A18 Barton Street at Ludborough is set to be surface dressed later today (Monday, June 3), making it safer and extending its life.

The work will take around one to two days to complete.

To ensure the safety of the workforce, the works will be carried out under a convoy system.

This means delays are likely and people are advised to use alternative routes where possible.

Following the works, a 20mph speed limit will be in place for seven days.

For the latest news on roadworks around the county, visit www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/roadworks .