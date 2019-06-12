UPDATE:Second day of rain begins to make roads hazardous

Reports are coming in as the second day of rain begins to make driving across Lincolnshire treacherous.

Our sources tell us the A158 between Horncastle and Gunby is impassable in places.

Also the B1195, Main Street, Great Steeping, Spilsby, is still flooded.

This morning police reported roads to avoid were:

B1397, Boston Road, Kirton – road is badly flooded at the cross roads and diversions are in place at roundabout

A631, Gainsborough Road, BishopBridge – road badly flooded

A52, Boston Road, Wainfleet St Mary – tree in road at turn off to Ivy Lane, blocking one carriageway

Heath Road, Heath Lane, Hungerton, Grantham – tree blocking half of the road