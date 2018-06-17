Delays possible due to road dressing work

A number of roads are set to be surface dressed next week, making them safer and extending their lives.

Each location will take around one to two days to complete.

The exact dates and timings for each location will depend upon weather conditions.

To ensure the safety of the workforce, appropriate forms of traffic management will need to be used at each site.

This means delays are likely and people are advised to use alternative routes where possible.

Lincolnshire County Council has apologised for any inconvenience caused.

Following the works, a 20mph speed limit will be in place for seven days.

Roads affected are:

• A1084, Bigby High Road, Bigby

• A1084 Brigg Road, Somerby

• A1084 Brigg Road, Grasby

• B1210 Brocklesby to North Lincolnshire boundary

• B1210 Brocklesby to North East Lincolnshire boundary

• B1211 Main Road, Brocklesby

• B1211 Brocklesby Road, Keelby

• Yarborough Road/Stallingborough Road, Keelby

• Church Lane, Great Limber

• Caistor Road, Great Limber

• Swallow Road, Great Limber

• Limber Hill, Great Limber

• Limber Road, Swallow

For the latest news on roadworks around the county, visit www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/roadworks .