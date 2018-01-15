Motorcyclist serious injured after crash on A16 at North Thorseby

A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash on the A16 yesterday, Sunday January 14.

The incident took place around 1.30pm. A male rider of a motorbike was injured as a result of the collision and has been taken to hospital for treatment.

Emergency services attended the scene and closed the road in both directions from Tetney to Grainsby Lane.

An investigation is underway and police would like to hear from anyone who has not already spoken to officers and who may have seen or witnessed anything in relation to the incident.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Lincolnshire Police on the non-emergency number 101 quoting incident 163 of 14/01/2018.