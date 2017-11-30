Police seek driver of dark coloured vehicle after fatal crash on A52 near Chapel St Leonards

Police are appealing for a driver of a dark coloured vehicle to get in touch after a crash in which a young man died yesterday.

On Wednesday November 29, the driver of a blue BMW was travelling between Hogsthorpe and Skegness on the A52 when he was in collision with another vehicle, a white Vauxhall van.

The driver of the BMW, a man in his twenties, sadly died at the scene. The collision happened between Hogsthorpe and the Skegness Road to Chapel St Leonards.

Police have spoken to most of the witnesses but would very much like to speak to the driver of a dark coloured vehicle which was travelling behind the BMW towards Skegness.

Police know the driver of this vehicle is not involved in anyway in the collision but will have witnessed it and will have information that will help our investigation.

Sgt Dave Mitchell, from the Serious Collision Investigation Team, said:"I am directly appealing for the driver travelling behind the BMW car to give me a call. There are many reasons why they may not have got in touch already, but please ring and speak to us."

Anyone able to help police should call 101 with reference: Incident 71 of 29 November