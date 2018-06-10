Tribute to fishing trade event in Alford

A show which portrays the vibrant, dark and dangerous history of the fishing trade

is coming to Alford next

weekend.

Alford Festival Music presents Fish Tales at Alford Corn Exchange, in Market Place, on Saturday, June 16, at 8pm.

The Alan Barnes Octet, featuring Pat McCarthy, will entertain with music and poetry which explores the myths and realities of the Grimsby fishing trade.

Fish Tales, co-written by Alan Barnes and PatMcCarthy, will feature poetry from Josie-Anne Moon.

The Alan Barnes Octet features Alan Barnes, Gilad Atzmon, Dean Masser, Mark Nightingale, Neil Yates, Dave Green, Pat McCarthy, John Perry/Sebastiian de Krom.

A spokesman said: “It is a tribute to the contribution made by those in the fishing industry who were instrumental in feeding the nation and protecting it in times of war.

“It will be a powerful and exciting evening of jazz and poetry completely evocative of any fishing port, and guaranteed to stir the memories of fishing communities.”

Tickets, priced at £20 for adults and £16 for under 18s, are available from JB Flower Designs on 01507 436666.

There will also be a number of tickets available on a ‘pay what you can afford’ basis.

A pre-concert supper will be held from 6pm at Cafe on the Cobbles, in Market Place.

Call 01507 466487 for more information.