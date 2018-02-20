Tribute to former Louth teacher who died in level crossing collision

Tributes have been paid to a former Louth teacher, who died alongside his grandson when a train struck his car at the weekend.

The tragic incident happened on Saturday morning (February 17) when a train struck a car at the level crossing in West Sussex.

Former Cordeaux and Deighton Close teacher Barry Hearnshaw (72) and his grandson William Hallett (15) both died at the scene.

In a tribute, Barry’s family said: “We are all struggling to come to terms with the loss of our devoted husband, father and grandfather.

“He was a man who loved his family dearly and also gave so much to so many people. We know his passing will be a great loss.

“Until his retirement he worked in special education, and it was education that was always his passion. He devoted his life to improving the lives of so many through his work and before his retirement he fulfilled his dream of becoming headmaster.

“Schools that benefited from his talents and enthusiasm were Cordeaux High School and Deighton Close School in Louth, Lincolnshire, and Muntham House School in Barns Green, West Sussex.

“He carried on working in education after his retirement, helping a number of schools to improve.

“He also devoted much of his time to charity and was the driving force behind the Henry Cooper Charity Golf Masters which raised considerable funds in partnership with The West Sussex County Times for a number of charities.

“He was also involved in creating the Barns Green Half Marathon which has grown to be a major annual event that raises so much money for charity.

“His contribution to the community and his family was immeasurable and we will all miss him dearly.”