Tributes flood in for John Monk MBE

The Union Flag has been flown at half-mast at the Meridale Youth and Community Centre in Sutton on Sea this week, after long-serving manager, John Monk MBE, sadly passed away at the weekend.

Mr Monk had served the youth and local community for over five decades, and his hard work and dedication was recognised earlier this month when he received the rare honour of ‘Freedom of the Parish’ from Mayor of Mablethorpe and Sutton on Sea, Steve Palmer, on behalf of the town council.

The Meridale Centre's flag was flown at half-mast after John passed away.

Within hours of the sad news being made public on Monday afternoon, dozens of John’s friends, colleagues and associates paid tribute to him, and expressed their admiration for his many achievements, his great enthusiasm and personality, and the tremendous positive impact that he had on the lives of the people around him.

Mayor Steve Palmer said: “Very sad at the passing of John - an inspiration to us all.

“John stood head and shoulders above the crowd.

“Not because he stood on others’ shoulders, but because he offered his shoulders for others to stand on.

“I will miss greatly, this man, this pillar of community, my friend. RIP John Monk MBE.”