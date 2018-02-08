Tributes to Louth’s fundraising stalwart Dot Chapman

Prolific fundraiser Dot Chapman, whose bingo nights raised over £40,000 for LIVES, has died at the age of 83.

Dorothy May ‘Dot’ Chapman - who was also well known as the local face of Appleby’s Ices for over four decades - passed away peacefully on January 26.

She was the beloved wife of the late John, mum to Janet and Jennifer, and much-loved grandmother to six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Dot’s daughter, Janet, told the Leader that her mum was a ‘formidable lady’ who liked things doing the right way - and that raising money for LIVES had become Dot’s life following her retirement around ten years ago. She added that she, and her family, were very proud of her mum’s achievements.

Just three years ago, Dot was awarded a special gold badge from LIVES (pictured), in recognition of her outstanding fundraising efforts.

At the time, Dot was one of just 12 people in the whole county to have been presented with this rare gold award.

Dot’s final bingo fundraiser for LIVES was held just over a year ago, after which her health problems - including renal failure - began to worsen.

This week, Nikki Silver, chief executive officer at LIVES, told the Leader: “Everyone at LIVES was saddened to hear that Dot has passed away last month.

“She spent so many years tirelessly raising funds for LIVES so that our responders can help people up and down the county in time of medical emergency.

“Thousands of people have been helped by our charity directly because of Dot’s enormous fundraising efforts.

“For that we cannot express our gratitude enough to her and all who took part in her fundraising activities.”

In addition to the tens of thousands of pounds she raised for LIVES over the last ten years, Dot also raised money for the local hospice, the hospital’s scanner appeal and St Michael’s CE Primary School.

• Dot’s funeral will be held at St James’ Church, Louth, on Wednesday February 21 at 10am, followed by private interment.

Family flowers only but donations, if desired, made payable to ‘LIVES’ or ‘Renal Ward 50’ (at Hull Royal Infirmary) can be left after the service or sent c/o Lincolnshire Co-operative Funeral Service, 134 Eastgate, Louth, LN11 9AA (01507 603519).