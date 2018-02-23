Two days of ‘persistent snow’ forecast for Lincolnshire with Met Office warning of potential power cuts and travel chaos

The Met Office have taken the rare step of issuing a snow warning for Lincolnshire for two days in a row.

The Met Office is forecasting “persistent snow showers on from 4pm on Monday and throughout Tuesday.

A Met Office spokesman said: “Snow showers may become persistent from late Monday afternoon, continuing overnight and throughout Tuesday. There is the potential for travel delays on roads, stranding some vehicles and passengers, as well as delays or cancellations to rail and air travel.

“Some rural communities could become cut off. Power cuts may also occur and other services, such as mobile phones, may be affected.

“Snow showers may become aligned into bands pushing into parts of southeast England. Where this occurs there is the potential for accumulations of 5-10 cm locally whilst nearby locations may see much less frequent showers and only small accumulations of 0-2 cm in places.

“At this stage the development of these shower bands and the exact locations and timing of these is very uncertain.”