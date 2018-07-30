Two injured in collision in Trusthorpe

Two people were injured after a two-vehicle collision in Sutton Road, Trusthorpe, yesterday afternoon, (Sunday, July 29).

Lincolnshire Police were called to the scene at around 4.14pm which involved a silver Mercedes Benz and a silver Ford Fiesta.

Two people, the driver and passenger in the Ford Fiesta, sustained minor injuries.

Police had to close the road as a result of the collision, but was re-opened later that evening.

If anyone witnessed this collision, the police would like to hear from you. Please call 101, quoting incident number 287 of July 29.