Two people have been arrested following reports of door-to-door sales in the Louth and Coningsby areas earlier this week.

Two people – a man and a woman – were arrested yesterday (Tuesday) in Lincoln and Woodhall Spa, on suspicion of going door-to-door without a pedlar’s licence.

The pair were cautioned by officers.

Lincolnshire Police are urging residents to keep calling in if you notice anything suspicious, and they would like to thank those that have already called in with information.