Two people injured during aggravated burglary in Wragby

Police are appealing for witnesses to an aggravated burglary at a house in Horncastle Road, Wragby in the early hours of this morning (Friday).

At around 1am three offenders, who were all men and dressed completely in black, broke into the house of a man in his 60s and a woman in her 50s.

Both sustained minor injuries, and have been treated at Lincoln County Hospital.

Several firearms were stolen from a gun cabinet, and cash was also stolen.

The suspects also made off in the occupants Mitsubishi Shogun, which was later found to have been abandoned.

Detective Inspector Sarah Constantine says: “We responded to this incident by deploying armed officers and we also carried out extensive searches of the local area.

“We did not locate the suspects but did find the vehicle they used to escape from the scene. We are now working tirelessly to find those responsible.

“We have been visiting people in the local area today ask them to be vigilant and to build up information about what happened here.

“If you have any information, please us on 101 or you can report anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

Lincolnshire Police will provide more information as they have it.