Two-vehicle collision near St Bernard’s Avenue junction

A motorcyclist was taken to hospital after a collision in Louth late yesterday evening (Tuesday).

The incident took place near the junction between St Bernard’s Avenue, Eastgate/Eastfield Road, and Riverhead Road shortly after 10pm.

It involved two vehicles, one of which is reported to have been a motorcycle.

The rider was taken to hospital with ‘injuries that are not life changing or life threatening’, according to Lincolnshire Police.

If you witnessed the incident, contact police on 101 and quote incident number 433 of July 3.